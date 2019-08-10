Karnataka floods: Bridges, highways go under water as flash floods hit Dakshina Kannada

Shreyas Hs By

MANGALURU: The deluge in Dakshina Kannada district has escalated with a number of low-lying areas submerging and multiple flash floods affecting normal lives. A fresh team of National Disaster Response Force was also forced to return to Bengaluru as intermittent weather conditions at Mangaluru International Airport did not permit landing of their aircraft.

Two major highways, NH 73 (Charmadi Ghat) and NH 75 (Shiradi Ghat) lifelines of transportation for Mangaluru have been adversely affected following landslides uprooting of poles and trees. The Charmadi Ghat was closed on Wednesday and will continue to remain shut for vehicular movements till August 14. Shiradi Ghat was closed from Aug 9 to Aug 12 between 7 pm to 7 am. The alternative route will be via Sampaje Ghat.

Two deaths have been recorded; an 18-month-old child was washed away in floods at Jeppinamogaru, while a man, who went to extract sand in a water body, drowned at Kokkada near Uppinangady.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil who is monitoring the situation is concerned about flash floods that occurred between 3.30 am and 4.00 pm on Friday.

“I am focused on rescuing people stranded due to the flash floods at Didupe, Mittabailu, Kadilu Udyavara, Kollurbail, Neria and Charmadi. Massive property has been damaged, the exact worth of which will be ascertained after a comprehensive assessment. Now I am focused on rescuing people. Teams of the NDRF and Home Guard are carrying out rescue operations. Many people have been rescued, while another 50 are stranded. Since the heavy rains started, as many as 381 people have been rescued,” he said.

Forty members of the NDRF have been split into three teams. Two are operating at Belthangady and Kukke Subhramanya while the third team is helping in Karawara. DC Senthil stressed that the Nethravati is in spate.

“Since last night, water level in the river has been increasing and it may increase further in the next 12 hours. People residing on the banks of the river from Uppinangadi to Mangaluru have been asked to move to safe places with their families. Many have obliged to the call. Moreover, officials have been deployed at danger zones along banks to thwart untoward incidents. Many low-lying areas have been flooded. In Bantwal, three relief camps have been opened where 85 people are sheltered. At Belthangady also two camps have been opened. Food is being supplied. More relief homes will be opened depending on the need,” the DC said.

Four stretches at Udane, Panjila, Valalu and Lavatadka on NH 75 have been inundated. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, D V Sadananda Gowda held a meeting with the district administration on the direction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He instructed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to store sufficient diesel to power its generators at towers 24/7 in case of a power outage. Gowda said the situation was under control and directed the DC to be liberal in providing compensation to people whose houses have been damaged.

He said after 15 days, a special meeting of officials has to be held to asses the damage. For now, the focus should be on saving the lives of human beings and animals, he said.

Bad weather forces NDRF flight to deviate

An NDRF team of 30 members came in an Indian Air Force aircraft, which could not land because of bad weather.

“Poor light did not permit the landing of the aircraft, so they returned to Bengaluru,” said DC Senthil.

He said the team is contemplating another landing effort late on Friday or early on Saturday. Otherwise, they will have to travel by road to Mangaluru, and the best route for them to travel will be explored.