Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Many areas in Belagavi cut off as deluge worsens

About 400 villages are marooned in Belagavi and Bagalkot regions with thousands still trapped as the areas have become inaccessible.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue personnel hand out relief material to flood-hit residents in Belagavi district | D hemanth

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite steps taken by the state government to evacuate thousands of people caught in floods in various parts of North Karnataka, a large number of them are still stranded in the heavily flooded villages, waiting to be rescued.

More than 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated in Belagavi district alone while efforts are on by Army, Navy and Air Force teams to airlift people in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur. About 400 villages are marooned in Belagavi and Bagalkot regions with thousands still trapped as the areas have become inaccessible. The flood situation in

Karnataka floods: Death toll now 12; HD Deve Gowda urges PM Modi for national disaster status

North Karnataka worsened on Friday with drastic rise in the release of water from Koyna dam in Maharashtra after 4 pm. A team of about 50 Army and Navy personnel were struggling to evacuate about 500 people caught in the flooded Yadur, Chandurwadi and Manjari villages of Chikkodi taluk.

Speaking to TNIE, Navy and Army personnel said hundreds of people in Yadur are unwilling to move to safer areas though the water level in the Krishna river has been swelling rapidly. “We have forcibly evacuated many villagers in Yadur. Many of them insisted that they will stay back even as the flood situation is worsening here,’’ they said. According to sources, it was getting tougher to arrange boats or helicopters to evacuate people as the number of those caught in floods was huge on Friday throughout North Karnataka region.

According to Belagavi Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli, two MI-17 helicopters, one Chetak and another Navy chopper are being used since Thursday evening to shift people from the flooded areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka Belagavi North Karnataka
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp