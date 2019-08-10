Most of Karnataka under severe deluge, but Chitradurga has different story

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Heavy rain across the state is making life difficult for most of Karnataka. However, the situation is completely different in Chitradurga.

With little to negligent rainfall, the district still depends on tankers to quench the thirst of its citizens.

As the district did not receive sufficient rains, depleted groundwater was not recharged, so 130 villages are still being supplied water through tankers.

Details of the water supply made by the zilla panchayat is available with TNIE. It shows that 1,60,292 people spread across the 130 villages in 66 gram panchayats in various parts of the district are being supplied water through tankers at a cost of Rs 3.06 lakh per day. A maximum of 29 tankers are sent to Hiriyur, followed by 28 tankers to Challakere.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Zilla Panchayat CEO C Satyabhama said, “Water is a necessity. It should be supplied regularly to every individual and we have ensured that people do not struggle for such a resource.”

“Failure of borewells in the 130 villages has necessitated that we supply drinking water through tankers and this arrangement will be in force till the district receives enough rains,” she added.