Farmer commits suicide after losing crops and house to floods in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Belagavi: Upset over the loss of his house and crops in the devastating floods on the Krishna banks, a farmer from the flood-ravaged Kallol village in Chikkodi taluk committed suicide on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Appasab Kallappa Mangavati (50), resident of Kallol.

According to sources, Mangavati had availed a huge loan from different banks and managed to sow sugarcane in his fields. However, the flood rocked Kallol at a time when he was expecting a good harvest this season.

Unable to bear the losses, Mangavati consumed poison and ended his life. Efforts to revive him at the hospital failed, sources added.

A vast land on which thousands of farmers sowed cane has been flooded in Chikkodi taluk causing massive losses.