Karnataka floods: Amit Shah reviews flood situation, Karnataka seeks Rs 3000 crore for now

BELAGAVI: While Karnataka has no council of ministers, the flood situation in the state is being reviewed by union ministers. On Sunday, Union Home Minister and BJP State President Amit Shah visited flood-hit parts of Karnataka to take stock of the situation. Accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has been running the government single-handedly in the absence of a cabinet, Shah undertook an aerial survey of Belagavi, the worst-hit among the 17 districts affected by floods.

The state government has pegged the estimated damage caused by the floods at Rs 10,000 crore and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre. The request was made Yediyurappa to Shah.

The duo, accompanied by union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, flew for two hours and 10 minutes aboard an Indian Air Force special flight to review the flood situation in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura in Karnataka and Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra. Shah flew over Krishna, Vedganga, Doodhganga and Markandey rivers and Almatti and Koyna dams. BJP leaders Umesh Katti, Shashikala Jolle, Abhay Patil, Duryodhan Aihole, Mahadeveppa Yadwad and Prabhakar Kore were present.

“Floods have caused damage of Rs 10,000 crore, according to initial estimates. I have requested the central government to release Rs 3,000 crore as immediate relief,” said Yediyurappa who spoke to media persons after the survey. Shah proceeded to hold a meeting with the senior officials including Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar at Sambra Airport. Shah’s visit comes just a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, visited the flood-hit region.

While Shah did not make any public assurances of assistance, no official communication on whether the floods would be declared a national disaster has come so far. “The final estimates of loss could be over Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 crore. We will get exact figures after a thorough survey,” Yediyurappa added.

He said the State Government Employees’ Association has donated Rs 200 crore and appealed to industries and business establishments to consider donating.