Karnataka floods: Relief camps now segregated along caste lines in Bagalkot

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: While flooding in the region over the last few days has been difficult on people of Bagalkot, it completely “demoralised” people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities after rumours spread that they were not permitted in some relief centres of Katarki.

Katarki is located 35 km from the district headquarter Bagalkot and 23 km from taluk headquarter Bilagi. More than 5,000 people dwell in the village, among who, about 500 belong to the two communities. The remaining are said to be upper castes.

An overflowing Ghataprabha river flooded the village, and its residents were moved to three relief camps opened by the district administration three days ago.

According to sources as well as an elected member of the Katarki village panchayat, the relief centres were categorised based on caste.

One for victims of ‘General’ category (upper castes) another for ‘SCs/ STs’ and the third one for people from mixed communities.

“Caste discrimination still exists in Katarki village. People from upper castes categorised the centres into three, allowing those willing to stay together in only centre. It is clear that upper caste people are not ready to share a shelter with those from SC/ST communities,” a source said.

The centre that houses people belonging to upper castes has nearly 1,000 flood victims residing in it, while 350 inmates are present in the relief camp “meant” for SCs/STs.

On the condition of anonymity, an elected member and resident of Katarki village told TNIE that the shelters were indeed “divided based on the caste of flood evacuees”.

Denying the rumours, District Commissioner R Ramachandran said, “It has come to my notice that a few people in the district are spreading such rumours only to destroy harmony even during these trying times. We will nab such people and punish them.”