Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Relief camps now segregated along caste lines in Bagalkot

An overflowing Ghataprabha river flooded the village, and its residents were moved to three relief camps opened by the district administration three days ago.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

people

People belonging to SC/ST communities sheltered in a relief centre at Katarki near Bilagi. | Express Photo Services

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: While flooding in the region over the last few days has been difficult on people of Bagalkot, it completely “demoralised” people of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities after rumours spread that they were not permitted in some relief centres of Katarki.

Katarki is located 35 km from the district headquarter Bagalkot and 23 km from taluk headquarter Bilagi. More than 5,000 people dwell in the village, among who, about 500 belong to the two communities. The remaining are said to be upper castes.

An overflowing Ghataprabha river flooded the village, and its residents were moved to three relief camps opened by the district administration three days ago.

According to sources as well as an elected member of the Katarki village panchayat, the relief centres were categorised based on caste.

One for victims of ‘General’ category (upper castes) another for ‘SCs/ STs’ and the third one for people from mixed communities.

“Caste discrimination still exists in Katarki village. People from upper castes categorised the centres into three, allowing those willing to stay together in only centre. It is clear that upper caste people are not ready to share a shelter with those from SC/ST communities,” a source said.

The centre that houses people belonging to upper castes has nearly 1,000 flood victims residing in it, while 350 inmates are present in the relief camp “meant” for SCs/STs.

On the condition of anonymity, an elected member and resident of Katarki village told TNIE that the shelters were indeed “divided based on the caste of flood evacuees”.

Denying the rumours, District Commissioner R Ramachandran said, “It has come to my notice that a few people in the district are spreading such rumours only to destroy harmony even during these trying times. We will nab such people and punish them.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka Flood Relief Camps Flood Fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp