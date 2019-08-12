Home States Karnataka

Manmade landslides? Construction of roads in Western Ghats to blame

The recent landslides in the Mullayanagiri hill range exposes the insensitivity of the authorities.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

landslide

Landslide at Mullayanagiri hill range blocked roads in the area. | (G Veeresh | EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The continuing landslides in the districts of the Western Ghats -- Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Kodagu -- expose the short-sighted policies of the Centre and state.

The recent landslides in the Mullayanagiri hill range exposes the insensitivity of the authorities.

Experts say heavy rain is not abnormal in the Malnad region, but unscientific construction going on unabated on the fragile Ghats, coupled with global warming, are the reasons for landslides in this region.

GS Sitaram, former geo-scientist, Geological Survey of India, says, “The soil profile up to 8-10 feet was hard, cracks had developed and spread in all directions due to warming. With heavy rain, these cracks opened up and resulted in land sliding towards the road. This did not happen over weeks but over decades, due to change in the ecology of this region.”

DV Girish, wildlife conservationist, adds, “We are experiencing severe drought and severe water runoffs. All rivers, tanks and dams are flooded. At the landscape level, the earth is unable to absorb water, resulting in high runoffs, causing landslides and flooding. Destruction of forests and roads, concretization, pesticides, encroachment of river beds and global warming has led to this situation.”

Last year, construction of a road was taken up in the Mullayanagiri range, says Girish. Despite activists urging the authorities not to take up work, the hills were blasted, making them unstable.

“Micro and major cracks have developed due to blasting, and heavy rain has widened these cracks, causing landslides on these fragile hill ranges,” Sitaram adds.

“We had appealed to the district administration to stop the project as the region could become unstable, like Kodagu, but they continued building the road through Mullayanagiri. Now, everybody can see what’s happened, with landslides occurring in the past few days,” said Girish.

Experts stress that the prevailing unscientific development in the Western Ghats will prove to be dangerous in the coming years, resulting in frequent landslides, and the authorities need to consult the Border Roads Organization, which maintains slope stability while building roads in the Himalayas.

It is imperative to retain the natural topography as much as possible, especially in the hilly regions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Floods Flood Fury Western Ghats Landslide
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp