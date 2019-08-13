Home States Karnataka

North Karnataka on a slow path of recovery

Several flood-hit taluks in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad and coastal parts of Uttara Kannada are seeing signs of life after two weeks of havoc.

Carcasses of cattle at Munavalli village in flood-affected Belagavi district 

By Express News Service

 HUBBALLI/BELAGAVI: The flood-affected people of North Karnataka are heaving a huge sigh of relief as finally there is a let up in the rain and the flood water started receding in many places. Malaprabha, Hiranakershi and Gataprabha, the major rivers in Belagavi, are now on a normal course. The outflow of dams is reduced compared to the previous days and the flooding on roads has come down opening several roads that were shut for traffic. 

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh relief to those who lost houses 

Several flood-hit taluks in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad and coastal parts of Uttara Kannada are seeing signs of life after two weeks of havoc. 

Rescue and restoration works are in full swing in Dharwad and parts of Uttara Kannada where road repair works and restoration of power were on. Similar efforts are expected in Belagavi and Bagalkot. 

With the situation improving, search is on for those who have gone missing and efforts are being made to reach out to those who need to be evacuated.It was not just people who were forced out of homes, even animals seemed to have found ‘relief camps’.

A crocodile was found on the roof of a house when the water started receding in Raibag taluk. Later it swam into the flood water and disappeared even as people watched in panic. 

On the other side, the situation saw the carcasses of cattle surfacing in Munavalli village in Belagavi district. Many villagers who live along the Malaprabha river have lost their fields and cattle.  

In Chikkodi,  a 50-year-old farmer committed suicide after his house and fields were damaged in the floods.Though water levels are going down, the problems for the families staying in rehab centres are just mounting. Many victims who have lost their houses and fields are looking at a grim future.

The government has announced that around 10,000 families will get Rs 5,000 per month. Eighty taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains, according to officials. The state government put the death toll at 48 and those missing at 12.

NH-4 opened for vehicular traffic
NH-4 connecting Belagavi to Kolhapur in Maharashtra, which remained cut off owing to floods at Sankeshwar and Nippani for the past 12 days, was finally opened for heavy vehicles on Monday. 

