WhatsApp group pools in money to help women with essential items

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: As floods ravaged Uttara Kannada district, a group of girls from different walks of life came together on social media to pool in money and supply bare essentials for affected women. Through their WhatsApp group — ‘Navu Hudugiyaru’ (we girls) — they contributed money and brought women essentials for the flood-hit regions of Uttara Kannada.

Following heavy rains, Kali, Gangavali and Aghanashini rivers of the district were in spate, badly affected many villages forcing evacuation of than 10,000 people including women and children. Many roads were closed due to the floods affecting supply of essential items. When the group came to know that people were helping flood-hit people by supplying food, ration, clothes, beds and other times, they decided to do their bit.

Vibha Narayan Mulemale, a lawyer at Ankola said one of her friends created the WhatsApp group, ‘Navu Hudugiyaru’, and added her to it. “Later, around 20 women from various places, especially Bengaluru were added. They discussed the flood situation in Uttara Kannada and decided to concentrate on women and help them with their needs at the time of the floods,” she said.

“Within a day, the group members transferred money to my account and I purchased two boxes of sanitary napkins, clothes, toothpaste and brushes, towels, soap and other things. The relief materials were dispatched to Shirur, Vasarekudrige, Motaga and Dongri villages which were marooned as the Gangavali river swelled,” she added.

Another group member said they came together with a an intention to help women in remote villages of the Western Ghats and they did so with help from local administration of Ankola taluk. “We are happy with our work. If anyone gets inspired by this, it will be good for many women of disaster-hit areas,” she said.