Holidays would be used to compensate for missed classes in flood-hit areas of Karnataka

The officials said loss of classes is not as grave a situation this year in most places, except for a few places like Dharwad, where students have lost seven days already.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:17 PM

Karnataka floods, Kodagu flood

Family rescued by private rafters near Murnad in Kodagu. (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As rains begin to subside in some of the flood-hit taluks in the state, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is taking measures to ensure the safety and health of their students.A large number of government schools in Karnataka have turned into relief centres. Sources say the number is more than 400, while education officials are yet to announce the numbers.On the other end, schools that have collapsed due to the deluge have raised concerns about students coping with academics.

ALSO READ| Is Karnataka floods a national calamity? No clarity yet from authorities

Top officials of the department said the focus is on the calamity, and school comes secondary. Gruel camps will continue in schools, and the classes missed will be compensated by a full working day on Saturday. If the situation persists longer, classes will also be held on Sunday and holidays to compensate for lost time. Classes will continue as per the schedule put out in April.

The officials said loss of classes is not as grave a situation this year in most places, except for a few places like Dharwad, where students have lost seven days already. However, that too is not too long a time.
An order by the DPI also instructed school authorities to hold additional classes for students who are absent due to heavily damaged roads and bridges. School authorities are asked not to make attendance mandatory for these students.

Commissioner of Public Instruction K G Jagadeesh told TNIE that all decisions about education, in a time of disaster, are decentralised. “So much so that autonomy is given to school head masters and block education officers for primary and high schools respectively to decide on how to compensate for lost days, for a pointed effort,” he said. All officials are instructed to work well in coordination with the district adminstration at all times, he added.

Taking necessary measures

BUILDING SAFETY A PRIORITY
To ensure students study in a safe classroom, local officials have been ordered to use the classrooms or schools only after obtaining a fitness certificate for the building from engineers of PWD, Rural Development or Panchayat Raj after they thoroughly inspect the premises.

FOCUS NOW ON CHILDREN’S HEALTH
Teachers would distribute information to parents about how to maintain the health of their wards, while  head master/mistress of schools will inform parents not to send their sick child to school, considering the impact on other children.

TO RECEIVE NEW BOOKS
The department will also provide new books to students. The department set a deadline of August 16 for Deputy Director (admin) to send details. It has sought information of those taking shelter in rehabilitation centres, who have lost their textbooks and study material.

TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka Department of Public Instruction flood fury
