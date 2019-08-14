Karnataka floods: People join hands to build 109 temporary houses in Ankola taluk

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A number of people of Ankola taluk have joined hands to build 109 temporary dwellings for families whose houses have been completely damaged by an overflowing Gangavali river.

According to their plan, the affected people can stay in the temporary structures till the government sanctions funds for the reconstruction of their houses.

The Gangavali river which is a main source of water for Karwar city, INS Kadamba Naval Base and many villages of Karwar and Ankola taluks swelled during the recent heavy rains and inundated 33 villages. As many as 1,258 houses have been damaged -- 109 of them completely requiring their reconstruction. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that the state government would provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each completely damaged house.

As the release of fund and the reconstruction of the houses may take 8-10 months, the public have come forward to help the families.

Currently they are staying at their relatives’ houses or rehabilitation centres. Most of these people are farmers or daily wagers. The flooding also extensively damaged their agriculture lands.

Good samaritans held a meeting at Ankola recently along with a few government officials and decided to raise funds to build temporary houses near the damaged structures.

A donor who did not wish to be named said cement pillars and roofing sheets will be used for the construction of temporary houses.

Villagers and volunteers will take part in the construction and each such structure would cost about Rs 20,000.

A businessman said once funds are raised, the construction date will be announced. Rain will not affect the construction work as concrete pillars and metal sheets will be used.

“The work may begin within a week. We have been collecting money”, he said.

Various organisations and individuals have joined hands for the noble cause. They are also collecting essential items for the flood-affected.