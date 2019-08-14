Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: People join hands to build 109 temporary houses in Ankola taluk

A number of people of Ankola taluk have joined hands to build 109 temporary dwellings for families whose houses have been completely damaged by an overflowing Gangavali river.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged house at a village in Ankola taluk. | Express Photo Services

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A number of people of Ankola taluk have joined hands to build 109 temporary dwellings for families whose houses have been completely damaged by an overflowing Gangavali river.

According to their plan, the affected people can stay in the temporary structures till the government sanctions funds for the reconstruction of their houses.

ALSO READ| Is Karnataka floods a national calamity? No clarity yet from authorities

The Gangavali river which is a main source of water for Karwar city, INS Kadamba Naval Base and many villages of Karwar and Ankola taluks swelled during the recent heavy rains and inundated 33 villages. As many as 1,258 houses have been damaged -- 109 of them completely requiring their reconstruction. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that the state government would provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each completely damaged house.

As the release of fund and the reconstruction of the houses may take 8-10 months, the public have come forward to help the families.

Currently they are staying at their relatives’ houses or rehabilitation centres. Most of these people are farmers or daily wagers. The flooding also extensively damaged their agriculture lands.

Good samaritans held a meeting at Ankola recently along with a few government officials and decided to raise funds to build temporary houses near the damaged structures.

A donor who did not wish to be named said cement pillars and roofing sheets will be used for the construction of temporary houses.

Villagers and volunteers will take part in the construction and each such structure would cost about Rs 20,000.

A businessman said once funds are raised, the construction date will be announced. Rain will not affect the construction work as concrete pillars and metal sheets will be used.

“The work may begin within a week. We have been collecting money”, he said.

Various organisations and individuals have joined hands for the noble cause. They are also collecting essential items for the flood-affected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ankola Karnataka floods Flood fury Heavy rains monsoon
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp