Kolar sends milk to flood-hit North Karnataka

BENGALURU: To meet the basic nutrition needs of flood-affected victims, many milk unions in Karnataka have come forward to lend a helping hand. Kolar and Dakshin Kannada milk unions have supplied 8,000 litres of Good Life milk to flood victims in North Karnataka, especially to Belagavi and Vijayapura.

There are 14 milk unions in Karnataka, of which five milk unions are in north Karnataka, where the production and supply of milk has been severely affected. According to the initial assessment of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the total production and supply of milk in North Karnataka is 6.5 lakh litres, which has now dropped to 70,000- 80,000 litres.

Production and supply of milk in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Ballari and Kalaburgi have also been affected. Apart from milk, KMF is also supplying fodder for cattle, in places where rescue operations are underway. So far, 50,000 kg cattle feed have been supplied and a demand for another 25,000 kg is being attended to. The fodder is being sent to the rehabilitation centres.

M T Kulkarni, Director, Marketing, KMF, said, “As the demand is rising, unions are coming forward to supply milk. Only Good Life milk is being supplied as it is of prime quality. It also has a long shelf-life and needs no refrigeration.”

Some unions have also come forward to supply water in tetra packs and pouches. Some have offered to supply milk powder and ghee too.