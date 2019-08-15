Home States Karnataka

Each one has a duty towards defending individual rights: Margaret Alva

Riots and lynching by one group to enforce its ideas on another cannot and must not be tolerated if the nation is to survive.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva. (Photo | EPS)

By Margaret Alva
Express News Service

I was five years old when freedom came and so my memories of events associated with the celebrations are dim. I belong to the post-Independence generation and grew up with pride as a free Indian. Though partition and the assassination of the Mahatma overshadowed the great victory of the freedom struggle, the idea of a free nation and the freedom of its citizens took roots.

The Constitution gave us, and guaranteed to us, fundamental rights and freedom of religion, language and residence, besides equality before the law, irrespective of caste, religion and gender. Elections, freedom of speech and choice of ideology became part of our lives. We inhaled the air of liberation. We have seen ups and downs since then. Wars, violence, the Emergency, instability and press censorship. But we have overcome them and survived. Today I see the dark clouds gather on the horizon.

The debates are on security v/s individual freedom; majority v/s minority rights; freedom of speech and assembly v/s nationalism; opposition to policies v/s patriotism; North v/s South. I shudder at the dangerous slogan of “one nation, one language, one religion, one law, one party and one leader” as a prelude to curtailing the identity and democratic rights of citizens with dangerous implications.

India is a union of states with diverse cultural traditions, which have to be respected and encouraged. Our diversity is our strength. What a citizen eats or wears or believes in is the individual choice.

Riots and lynching by one group to enforce its ideas on another cannot and must not be tolerated if the nation is to survive.

Each one of us has a duty and a responsibility to defend individual rights and be prepared to pay the price, sacrificing our today for the nation’s tomorrow.

Elections are won and lost, leaders come and go and governments rise and fall. But the nation and the idea, that is India, has to stay and be strengthened. This is my prayer for my motherland on this Independence Day.

Margaret Alva
(The author is a former governor of Rajasthanand Uttarakhand)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Margaret Alva Independence Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp