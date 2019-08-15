Raichur administration felicitate 'ambulance boy' Venkatesh on Independence Day

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: As part of Independence Day celebrations, the Raichur administration on Thursday felicitated 12-year-old Venkatesh for guiding a stuck ambulance in floodwater.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner Sharat B honoured the boy in the programme.

Speaking with Express, Deputy Director of Public Instructions B. K. Nandnur said after the New Indian Express highlighted Venkatesh's bravery which he showed by guiding the ambulance carrying the body of a woman and six children in the flooding Krishna River water on the spring at Hirerayanakumpe.

Nandnur briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the incident after which it was decided to award Venkatesh for his presence of mind.

The staff of Public Instruction Department went to Yadgir where the boy has been staying at his relative's house along with his parents after floods affected his village.