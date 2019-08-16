Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet to have blend of caste, region quota

Three weeks after BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, Karnataka may finally see a cabinet.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:58 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo|EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three weeks after BS Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, Karnataka may finally see a cabinet. Yediyurappa, who took off to New Delhi on Thursday evening, is expected to meet BJP National President Amit Shah on Friday or Saturday to get the final nod for cabinet formation. BJP sources suggest that if Yediyurappa has his way, the new cabinet could be sworn in on Monday, with about 16 ministers being inducted first.

Keeping caste, region and loyalty equations in mind, the BJP will induct these ministers even as they wait for the Supreme Court’s decision over the disqualification of 17 former Congress and JDS MLAs. If party insiders are to be believed, the first set of cabinet inductions is unlikely to have any first-timers or women. Nippani MLA Shashikala Jolle’s name features in the probables’ list but Yediyurappa is said to be undecided on the matter.

At least two Bengaluru MLAs are likely to make it to the cabinet. While former minister and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar’s name has almost been decided upon, Malleswaram MLA Dr Ashwathnarayana is likely to be rewarded for his contribution towards bringing the BJP to power in Karnataka. R Ashoka and Aravind Limbavali -- two tall leaders from Bengaluru -- may not be named to keep up the suspense over the BJP state president’s post. While former ministers like Govind Karjol, KS Eshwarappa, Jagadish Shettar and Sriramulu are likely to be part of the cabinet, five-time MLA from Sullia S Angara is touted to be minister for backward classes.  

“The list was prepared after taking consensus from senior leaders from Karnataka, including Union ministers. Shah is likely to okay the list prepared by Yediyurappa with no significant changes,” said a source close to the BJP central leadership. Keen on having MLCs as part of the cabinet, Yediyurappa is said to be contemplating inducting at least two. YA Narayanaswamy, representing Karnataka Southeast Teachers’ constituency, nominated MLC N Ravikumar and leader of the BJP in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojari are said to be the frontrunners.

BJP hopes to appease voters in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur with Narayanaswamy’s elevation. Given that many of its MLAs from the coastal belt are first-timers, the party may accommodate Poojari, a former minister and prominent face from the Billava community. Ravikumar is the party loyalist who played a vital role in defeating Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha polls. He is also said to have the Sangh’s backing. The single-man government of Yediyurappa has come under severe criticism for failing to form a cabinet weeks after it came to power.

Belagavi heavyweights could be a thorn
Belagavi: Several political heavyweights in the BJP  are desperate to make it to BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet. Leaders of the RSS are rallying behind Nippani MLA Shashikala Jolle. Yediyurappa will choose two probable MLAs, one being eight-time MLA Umesh Katti and another six-time MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi.

