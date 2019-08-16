Home States Karnataka

Won’t give up name for flood money: Villagers tell Yediyurappa

Residents up in arms against renaming of villages; say every name has special significance

Published: 16th August 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Destruction caused in flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka

Destruction caused in flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the renaming of flood-hit villages after donor companies which contribute Rs 10 crore or more for rehabilitation, villagers from flood-affected belts have slammed his idea. The name of each village has its own significance and historical importance, and it is illogical to even think villages can be renamed, they said.

With a heavy downpour leading to massive damage, as per latest data, 103 of 176 taluks are flood-hit. More than 16,400 km of roads and around 500 bridges have been damaged. At least 2,000 villages are affected due to rain in 22 districts, and rehabilitating them requires a huge amount from the state government, which may not be entirely possible.

Yediyurappa had told reporters on Wednesday that if any industrialist came forward to donate Rs 10 crore or more to rebuild a particular village, it would be renamed after that company or business house.

Deepak Burli, a resident of flood-hit Ananthpur, in Athani taluk of Belagavi district, said it was unfair on the CM’s part to take such an illogical decision. “Will Yediyurappa rename Karnataka if someone is ready to donate Rs 500 crore for its development? What he needs to understand is that the name of every village, town and city reflects its history, culture, tradition and heritage. He is making an effort to delete history. Let him take donations from industrialists and name some roads, circles or other spots in that village after them,” he said.

Chidanand Shigunshi, from flood-hit Savadi in Athani taluk, said: “If someone says he is ready to spend on your child’s education and take care of him, is it possible to give his name to your child? The child can carry only his father’s name. Names of villages have historical importance. The CM should not even think of it. I appeal to the CM to name a hospital, road, school or lake after philanthropists.’’

Some villagers said they would refuse to accept compensation. “We are not ready to accept the government’s offer. If they are ready to rehabilitate us in this way, we will protest and refuse their compensation,” Raju Rampur, from Nayanaegali of Bagalkot district, said.

SOME WELCOME IDEA

Some villagers, however, welcomed the idea. “I think it would be better if the names of destroyed villages are named after donors. What is important at this juncture is rebuilding villages. What’s in a name? Name matters the least before the helping hand of the donor. For example, the new village for resettling Tatkola evacuees was named Guptashettyhalli after then DC Harsh Gupta and late SP Madhukar Shetty, who provided land for rehabilitation,” said Nandeesh, from Bankenahalli of Mudigere taluk.

Sadashiva Itganavar, president of Malali village panchayat, near Mudhol, said, “We welcome the government’s decision as they are working for redevelopment of villages. We are ready to rename our village after the company which donates for us. A village getting Rs 10 crore is not a small issue,” said Itganavar.

Narayana, a resident of Didupe in Belthangady, said he has no problem if his village name is changed but the problems of people who have suffered due to flood should change. “The compensation given by the government as per NDRF norms is a pittance, compared to losses we have suffered,” he said.

JDS SLAMS CM
The JDS, on its official Twitter handle, slammed the CM’s idea. “BSY’s idea looks like Tughlaq. Villagers who lost all their belongings looks like they will be losing their village identity (sic),” said the tweet. Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa defended Yediyurappa’s idea. “The extent of damage is so great that it requires huge amounts of money. The one who donates Rs 10 crore might not give without any expectations. There is nothing wrong in keeping the name of the person or industry for a village. If villagers oppose this move, naturally money will go to another village which accepts it,” he said. However, he added, “If a donor is fine retaining the original name of the village, that will be great.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp