Home States Karnataka

Controversy snakes up to highest ‘peak’ in Karnataka

Activists blame road widening project, allege there have been landslides at 15-20 spots, road contractors claim one land slip occurred.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Newly widened road between Kaimara and Mullayanagiri via Attigundi suffered landslides during the recent heavy rains. | Express Photo Services

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now, another round of controversy has snaked up Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.

A newly widened 8 km-long road between Kaimara and Mullayanagiri via Attigundi in the pristine and ecologically fragile hill range suffered landslides during the recent heavy rains.

Activists allege that there have been landslides at 15-20 spots on the road -- larger ones at 4-5 spots and smaller slides at some 15 spots.

However, the road contractor claims that only a small landslip occurred and the damage was seen only near a coffee estate. Currently, the district authorities have stopped visitors from going to Mullayanagiri. Yet one can see a few people and vehicles on the road even as clearance of the debris is still going on in full swing.

The widening of the road that stretches all along the ridges of the steep hill, from 2 metres to 4 metres, was taken up in October last year and completed in May this year. According to Sudarshan, the contractor of the project, the road has been built meeting required standards after consultations with wildlife conservation activist D V Girish and NGO WildCAT-C.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Only one landslide has occurred towards the road end, near a coffee estate. That too is a small slide. On the upper reaches of the hill, there are absolutely no landslides.

The road is motorable and there is absolutely no damage. In view of objections, the left side of the road was not touched and we have tried to preserve trees. Not even one per cent damage has occurred.” Girish, however, says it has destroyed the fragile ecology of the hill.

Carrying out a spot inspection from Kaimara to Mullayanagiri after heavy rains, he maintains, “Landslides have occurred at many spots. Presently the road width is 4 metres plus the excavated mud. We appealed to him and asked him not to ruin the hills.”

“Despite a memorandum to the district authorities, they went ahead with the project and widened the existing road which has resulted in the landslides now”, Girish says.

“The earlier road was wide enough. However, with the tourism department sanctioning funds, they took up its widening disregarding all warnings of hazards of such a project on the highest peak in the state. There was no demand for this project as trekkers love to climb the hill and not motor around it on the road”, he maintains. District authorities, however, refused to comment on the matter.

The widening of the road in the eco-fragile area had, in fact, led to the filing of a petition in the High Court citing “irreparable damage” to the pristine hill range. The matter is currently sub-judice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullayanagiri Karnataka Rains Karnataka Floods Flood Fury
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp