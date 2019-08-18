Home States Karnataka

Poetry flows at Dalit literary fest

The Centre should release adequate funds as lakhs of people have suffered, he said. He also appealed to the gathering to join hands and help the affected people. 

Published: 18th August 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The state-level Dalit Sahithya Sammelan, organised for the first time by the Kannada Sahithya Parishat in its 105-year history, saw hundreds of Dalit poets and writers from across the state participate in the two-day event being held at the Channaiah Ranga Mandira here.

Though the city witnessed rain on the opening day on Saturday, the sammelan, being held at the Dr B R Ambedkar Vedike, went on unhindered. Dalit poet and Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah, in his presidential address, urged the Union and state governments to declare the flood in north Karnataka as a national disaster.

The Centre should release adequate funds as lakhs of people have suffered, he said. He also appealed to the gathering to join hands and help the affected people. 

Hanumanthaiah also recalled the contributions of great Dalit poets like Ambika Chowdaiah, Madhara Doolaiah, Hadapada Abbanna, Nuliya Chandaya and Siddrama who had opposed ill-treatment and atrocities on Dalits through their vachanas in the 12th century.

Sharing their views with TNSE, noted poets Dr Siddalingaiah, K B Siddaiah and others felt the Sammelan will help Dalit poets showcase their talents. There are hundreds of Dalit poets and writers whose works are very rich and they should be provided an opportunity through such meets. Such events should also be conducted at the taluk, district, state and national levels, they felt. On the first day of the event, five books on poetry and literature by different authors were released. Kolar MP S. Muniswamy said Kolar district is the parental home (thavaru mane) of Dalit literature. The Dalit Sammelan should be held every year in a grand manner, he added.

Earlier, the meet commenced with the hoisting of the Sammelan flag and garlanding of the statues of Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit Sahithya Sammelan
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp