Cabinet will be sworn in between 10.30 and 11.30 am on Tuesday, reveals Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The countdown has begun. On Tuesday morning between 10.30 am and 11.30 am, new ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet will take oath at Raj Bhavan. This was revealed by none other than the CM himself on Monday.

It must be recalled that on Saturday evening, Yediyurappa and Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting for nearly an hour to discuss the induction of ministers and other issues related to the state. Apart from the names suggested by Yediyurappa, the party top brass is likely to consult other senior leaders, especially B L Santosh, before taking a final call, sources said.

Senior BJP leaders in the state were tight-lipped about the developments, including names discussed during the meeting. With less than a day left for cabinet expansion and oath-taking ceremony, BJP leaders are not yet aware of the names to be included. There is speculation and everything has been done in secrecy.

Sources from the BJP said this time anything could happen. "Unlike the previous term, party high command at Delhi is making sure to select the right candidates. It will be final. There will be many surprise elements and candidates, like they did for Kageri whose name was finalised the previous night for the post of Speaker," said a BJP source.