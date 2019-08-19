Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa’s interim relief yet to reach Dakshina Kannada

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

DAKSHINA KANNADA: Flood victims in remote places are still awaiting the interim relief of Rs 10,000 announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Meanwhile, the district administration said it is formulating a committee at the gram panchayat level to quickly identify those in need of financial assistance.

A resident of Mittabagilu Gram Panchayat, Veda’s house had washed away within half an hour on Aug 9 during flood. “I lost my house and the only help I have received so far is from family members. Yediyurappa said he would provide Rs 10,000 as immediate relief and Rs 5 lakh to build my house. But so far, no one has consulted me. I am in dire need of money,” she rued.

A dejected Veda said: “The government only make promises. By the time the money reaches us, we will be half-dead.”

In flood-hit Mittabagilu and Didupe, no victims have received the interim relief fund from the government. A similar situation prevails in in Kolambe and Avtage in Charmadi Grama Panchayat.

Chandrakala, a resient of Mittabagilu, said as many as 20 families here need urgent funds. “No one including me have got the relief money. It is surprising to see the government delaying to hand over the money to people,” she said.

Ramesh Gowda lost Rs 70,000 in flood. The money was kept in a wallet and was swept away in the flood water. He also lost plumbing and electrical materials worth Rs 3 lakh. “The flood did not take any time to destroy my savings and materials. But why is the government delaying giving us the money? I am an electrician and in my area no one has any money to pay for my work as they were also affected by flood,” he said.

DC Sasikanth Senthil said the administration was working hard and those who were staying at relief camps were given interim relief. “The people staying in their relatives’ or their neighbours’ houses are yet to get the money. A committee will be formed at the GP level to identify the victims. In another two days, relief fund will be credited to the victims,” he said.