Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Rs 5 Lakh for lost homes, Rs 50K as survival fund: Chief Secretary

Bhaskar also heard out the grievances of flood victims and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

Published: 19th August 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

A visual from flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has proposed to release Rs 5 lakh to owners of houses which collapsed due to the calamity, in all the affected districts. Families which lost their houses will either get Rs 5,000 per month for 10 months until their houses are rebuilt, or Rs 50,000 to stay in a temporary shed, state Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said .

A relief amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to families that have suffered losses in the floods, to construct temporary sheds or to pay rent for the next ten months until their new houses are ready, Bhaskar said, interacting with victims during his visit to the relief camp in Ankali village of Chikkodi taluk. “Flood-hit families living in rented houses will get Rs 50,000 to pay their rent for the next ten months or they can construct a temporary shed with the amount. If the victims own land, a new house will be constructed for them, and in case they don’t have land, the government will provide them with a house,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore requested the officer to take measures to raise tall bridges across the Krishna river so that villages of Raibag, Chikkodi and some in Maharashtra are not stuck during flooding.  

Bhaskar also heard out the grievances of flood victims and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government flood relief Flood fury Karnataka floods Flood
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp