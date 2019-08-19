Karnataka floods: Rs 5 Lakh for lost homes, Rs 50K as survival fund: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has proposed to release Rs 5 lakh to owners of houses which collapsed due to the calamity, in all the affected districts. Families which lost their houses will either get Rs 5,000 per month for 10 months until their houses are rebuilt, or Rs 50,000 to stay in a temporary shed, state Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said .

A relief amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to families that have suffered losses in the floods, to construct temporary sheds or to pay rent for the next ten months until their new houses are ready, Bhaskar said, interacting with victims during his visit to the relief camp in Ankali village of Chikkodi taluk. “Flood-hit families living in rented houses will get Rs 50,000 to pay their rent for the next ten months or they can construct a temporary shed with the amount. If the victims own land, a new house will be constructed for them, and in case they don’t have land, the government will provide them with a house,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore requested the officer to take measures to raise tall bridges across the Krishna river so that villages of Raibag, Chikkodi and some in Maharashtra are not stuck during flooding.

Bhaskar also heard out the grievances of flood victims and reviewed the facilities being provided to them.