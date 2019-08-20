Home States Karnataka

MLAs make a beeline for Bengaluru, fingers crossed for cabinet call 

The top party leadership has not even given a clue to any of its MLAs about the shape of the cabinet, although there was wide speculation by a section of media and on social networking sites.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo|EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Even as ministerial aspirants in BJP are waiting with bated breath for the release of the list of MLAs to make it to BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet to be formed on Tuesday, many party MLAs rushed to Bengaluru on Sunday and Monday from different parts of North Karnataka, hoping to get a look-in.

The top party leadership has not even given a clue to any of its MLAs about the shape of the cabinet, although there was wide speculation by a section of media and on social networking sites. Legislators who could make it to the charmed circle include party seniors like Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti, Madhuswamy, KS Eshwarappa, Suresh Kumar, Sriramulu, among others.

Eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, who left for Bengaluru, said before his departure from Belagavi that he did not get any intimation from the party on cabinet formation, and that he got news about his possible inclusion in the cabinet only from various news channels. “I am heading to Bengaluru for the cabinet formation. I am not particular about any specific ministry but am prepared to handle any portfolio which is allotted to me,’’ he said.

Stating that he had enough experience as minister in the cabinets of various chief ministers since 1996, Katti said he was prepared to handle even the Home department. As the biggest district, Belagavi should get four cabinet berths, he said, adding that the party may include two MLAs from Belagavi in the first phase and another two in the next round of expansion.

Another strong contender, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi is already in Bengaluru for the past two days, along with many of his supporters from Gokak. For his instrumental role in getting many Congress rebels, including his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi, to quit the party and topple the coalition government, the BJP is certain to give him a plum portfolio. 

Yediyurappa’s close associate and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that the Chief Minister had the right to form his cabinet and would decide on its size and the legislators to be inducted, along with the top party leadership. Angadi said there was a demand to induct at least four legislators from Belagavi into the cabinet, and two from Chikkodi.

