Water adalats to settle disputes on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disputes relating to water and sanitary connections will be settled during three separate ‘water adalats’ to be held by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Tuesday, between 9.30 am and 11 am. Residents of Kengeri Ideal Home, BEML Layout, RR Nagar, service station can attend the Adalat to be held in the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) (West-3) sub division in BEML Layout. Contact numbers for details are EE(West): 22945171 or AEE(West -3): 28611826.

Residents of Koramangala 1 & 2 and Bellandur can attend the adalat at the office Assistant Executive Engineer (South East-3) sub division in Koramangala 3rd Block. Details regarding the adalat can be obtained from EE(South-East-2): 22945389 or AEE( South-East-3): 22945243.

Residents of MNK Park, Mount Joy, Nagendra Block, Girinagar and Katriguppe can attend the adalat to be held at AEE (South-West-3) sub division office at MNK Park in Basavanagudi. For details contact: AEE (South- West): 22945196 or AEE(South-West -3): 22945155.Call 22238888 or helpline: 1916. Whatsapp number for complaints is 8762228888.