From CM to minister isn’t a setback, says Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former chief minister took oath as cabinet minister on Tuesday, making it a rare second time in Karnataka. But Jagadish Shettar, who was chief minister from 2012 to 2013, says it was not a comedown for him. “I am not feeling embarrassed because BS Yediyurappa is the tallest leader in the state. I have served as minister under him,’’ he told TNIE.

“It is not unprecedented because B D Jatti, who became Vice-President, served as minister after having been chief minister. Madhya Pradesh CM Babulal Gaur served as minister under Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, O Pannerselvam was Tamil Nadu CM when J Jayalalithaa had to give up power, but went back as minister.”

Shettar, a six-term MLA who started his career with Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is now Speaker, has served in almost every important position in a career spanning about 30 years.He expressed concern about floods in his home district Dharwad and other districts, and said he would start touring the affected areas on Wednesday.