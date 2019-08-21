Home States Karnataka

I-T raids on two steel majors in Karnataka unearths sale suppression

The sleuths reportedly seized unaccounted cash, and jewellery worth Rs 4.7 crore as well as recovered huge volume of incriminating documents and digital evidences showing unaccounted cash sales.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa, recently conducted searches on two steel firms — VRKP Steel and A-One Steel & Alloys — in Bengaluru, Hindupur and Ballari.

The sleuths reportedly seized unaccounted cash, and jewellery worth Rs 4.7 crore as well as recovered huge volume of incriminating documents and digital evidences showing unaccounted cash sales. “Unaccounted cash of Rs 2.2 crore and unaccounted gold/diamond jewellery weighing 7,380 gm valued at Rs 2.5 crore have reportedly been seized. The total seizure is estimated at Rs 4.7 crore,” said an officer.

According to the Income-Tax Department, one of the groups is engaged in making cash sales, which is not accounted in the book of accounts by practising a novel method of sales suppression, termed by them as a 1+1 scheme, wherein for a single GST invoice raised, two loads of material are delivered to the customer – one load accounted and the other unaccounted.

“The sale proceeds of one load is received in cheque and the other in cash. The transporters have been found to be paid in cash towards the second load carried. Digital evidence in the form of various messages showing the use of hawala channels for transfer of cash from one place to another have been found in the mobiles of key employees. Various loose sheets, diaries and corroborating messages have been found to show such practice of the group,” the officer said.

He added that the searches have also shown alleged misuse of GST input credit by these groups. “The groups are learnt to have taken accommodation bills from bill traders to the tune of Rs 642 crore. Evidence found and extracted from digital data showed that these accommodation bills have been taken to disguise and account for the scrap purchases made in cash and unaccounted production of TMT rods.

Statements have been recorded from various employees involved in the entire chain of accounting, purchase, cash handling and weighing in the factories and head office. Further, two of the major accommodation entry providers have reportedly admitted to providing dummy bills of Rs 48 crore to these groups without actual delivery of goods,” the officer added.

“The groups have also made unaccounted cash sales. However, all paperwork in this regard has been found destroyed and records deleted from computers and digital devices. With forensic experts, huge digital data has been recovered. The data requires to be further examined to quantify unaccounted sales. A key employee of one of the groups involved in such activity has allegedly admitted to unaccounted sales of Rs 37 crore,” said the officer.

He added that the tax officers found cash payments were made to transporters and their employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Income Tax Karnataka IT raids Karnataka illegal cash sale Karnataka steel companies raids
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp