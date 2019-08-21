Home States Karnataka

‘NASA to depend on ISRO data for Artemis mission’

Sivan said the Chandrayaan 2 will definitely give NASA input to sent man to moon. However, he hinted that right now, seeking details about what those inputs would be too early.

Published: 21st August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: ISRO Chairman K Sivan implied that besides being a precursor to India’s manned mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan 2 has a big role to play in providing data to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for their ambitious Artemis mission.

The Artemis will return astronauts to the Moon by 2024, and prepare the way for human missions to Mars after creating a “sustainable human presence on the Moon”, explained notes by NASA.

Sivan said the Chandrayaan 2 will definitely give NASA input to sent man to moon. However, he hinted that right now, seeking details about what those inputs would be too early. The mission will have the orbiter studying the moon for a year, while the lander and rover will understand the moon in 14 earth days (one lunar day).  Owing to the various characteristics of the South Pole, due to more water, minerals, among others, Sivan said, “NASA has announced their project of having a human habitat near south pole. This (Chandrayaan 2) will give input and feedback for the future programme.”

Refering to a tweet by NASA, Sivan said “This (Chandrayaan 2) will be a main input for them.”
On July 22, NASA had tweeted “Congrats to @ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We’re proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look
forward to what you learn about the lunar South pole where we will send astronauts on our
#Artemis mission in a few years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Aeronautics and Space Administration ISRO Chairman NASA India’s manned mission Artemis mission
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp