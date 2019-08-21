Home States Karnataka

Post the oath, it’s heartburn and huddles for the new Karnataka government

While the state cabinet finally took form on Tuesday, protests were held by supporters of many big leaders who were not inducted in the cabinet.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the newly-inducted ministers pose for a photograph during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the newly-inducted ministers pose for a photograph during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka got 17 new ministers for the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, but the cabinet formation left many leaders of the saffron party with heartburn. While big names like Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi found no mention in the first list of cabinet ministers, BJP’s central leadership surprised many with its choice of Lakshman Savadi and CC Patil — former ministers who were forced out of the cabinet after being caught watching pornographic clips in the legislative assembly.

While supporters of leaders who didn’t make it to the cabinet staged protests in their constituencies, a few MLAs expressed disappointment. But many who didn’t make it to the cabinet have expressed hopes of being inducted in the next round of expansion.  

BS Yediyurappa’s close confidant Umesh Katti’s supporters protested in Hukkeri, Belagavi, blocking roads and burning tyres over his non-inclusion in the cabinet. “I am a senior member and ministerial aspirant, but half the cabinet berths are still pending. I am hopeful of being accommodated in the next expansion. I don’t know what led to Savadi being chosen,” Katti told reporters.

For the first time in almost 15 years, none from the Jarkiholi family — that has MLAs in BJP and Congress — has made it to the cabinet. “Since 2005, at least one member of our family has always been part of the cabinet. I’m confident this tradition will continue. It may take a few days or a few months. I am happy about our party coming to power,” Balachandra Jarkiholi said.

ALSO READ| Sangh’s pick Nalin Kumar Kateel is new Karnataka BJP chief

This, however, was not the sentiment Sullia MLA S Angara or Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan expressed. Both minced no words in expressing their disappointment but kept their hopes of a second chance alive. Supporters of Goolihatti Shekhar staged protests while Chitradurga MLA GH Thippareddy’s followers torched a bike.

A sense of disgruntlement is rearing its head in the BJP government with hopes of cabinet expansion keeping it in check. While Yediyurappa met Balachandra Jarkiholi, parallel meetings of leaders, including the likes of BC Patil who were recently disqualified as MLAs, also raised eyebrows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lakshman Savadi CC Patil BS Yediyurappa BJP government Balachandra Jarkiholi umesh katti Karnataka new cabinet Karnataka new ministers Karnataka cabinet swearing Karnataka BJP protests
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp