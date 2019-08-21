Post the oath, it’s heartburn and huddles for the new Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka got 17 new ministers for the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, but the cabinet formation left many leaders of the saffron party with heartburn. While big names like Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi found no mention in the first list of cabinet ministers, BJP’s central leadership surprised many with its choice of Lakshman Savadi and CC Patil — former ministers who were forced out of the cabinet after being caught watching pornographic clips in the legislative assembly.

While supporters of leaders who didn’t make it to the cabinet staged protests in their constituencies, a few MLAs expressed disappointment. But many who didn’t make it to the cabinet have expressed hopes of being inducted in the next round of expansion.

BS Yediyurappa’s close confidant Umesh Katti’s supporters protested in Hukkeri, Belagavi, blocking roads and burning tyres over his non-inclusion in the cabinet. “I am a senior member and ministerial aspirant, but half the cabinet berths are still pending. I am hopeful of being accommodated in the next expansion. I don’t know what led to Savadi being chosen,” Katti told reporters.

For the first time in almost 15 years, none from the Jarkiholi family — that has MLAs in BJP and Congress — has made it to the cabinet. “Since 2005, at least one member of our family has always been part of the cabinet. I’m confident this tradition will continue. It may take a few days or a few months. I am happy about our party coming to power,” Balachandra Jarkiholi said.

This, however, was not the sentiment Sullia MLA S Angara or Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan expressed. Both minced no words in expressing their disappointment but kept their hopes of a second chance alive. Supporters of Goolihatti Shekhar staged protests while Chitradurga MLA GH Thippareddy’s followers torched a bike.

A sense of disgruntlement is rearing its head in the BJP government with hopes of cabinet expansion keeping it in check. While Yediyurappa met Balachandra Jarkiholi, parallel meetings of leaders, including the likes of BC Patil who were recently disqualified as MLAs, also raised eyebrows.