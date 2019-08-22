Home States Karnataka

Flood relief distribution unfair: Mallapur villagers in Karnataka

People and various organisations across the state collected relief materials and transported them to many villages including Mallapur.

Published: 22nd August 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mallapur village during floods

Mallapur village during floods

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR : Mallapur villagers staged a protest against gram panchayat president and officials, alleging discrimination in distributing relief materials to flood-affected people. Mallapur village in Karwar taluk is one of the badly-affected by the recent floods. Many villagers had to be shifted to rehabilitation centre as their houses inundated in flood. 

People and various organisations across the state collected relief materials and transported them to many villages including Mallapur. A few villagers alleged that there was a discrimination in distributing the relief materials, they were given to those who were close to panchayat president and officials. 

Uday Bandekar, a villager said: “Kerosene and rice which given by the government to flood-affected people, has been distributed properly in the village. But the relief materials donated by people and organisations was not distributed to the flood-affected people. A huge quantity of material is stocked in godowns and it is transported to those acquainted with panchayat president and staff.”

Chandrashekar Bandekar, president of Mallapur gram panchayat said the village got sufficient relief materials. “All officials were busy working, therefore a few materials were stored in a godown, which is mistaken by a few villagers who are opposing me. There is no discrimination,” he added.Karwar assistant commissioner and nodal officers visited Mallapur on Wednesday and took stock of the godown. The officials asked panchayat officials to distribute relief materials to the flood-affected within a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallapur village 2019 karnataka floods 2019 Karnataka rains Flood fury Mallapur flood relief Karnataka flood relief
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp