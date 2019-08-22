Home States Karnataka

Fresh faces in the Karnataka cabinet

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Ashwathnarayan (L), Prabhu Chauhan (C) and Kota Srinivas Poojary (R)

By Express News Service

Doc-turned ‘accessible’ 3-time MLA 

Three-time MLA from Malleswaram, Dr Ashwathnarayan is a doctor, politician and is also vocal in his concern for environmental issues. Soon after he took oath as minister on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan, he appealed to his followers to plant a sapling instead of handing out  flower bouquets and other gifts. “That would be the best gift to mother nature and me.’’

Known as the ‘accessible man of Malleswaram’, Dr Ashwathn arayan is the only MLA from Bengaluru who has not held a ministerial portfolio. Having carried out several pro-people initiatives, voters in his constituency remember him as the ‘phone call away MLA’. Be it street light issues, garbage issues or any other major issue, he makes sure to solve them.

He also served as Senate Member of Bangalore University, Syndicate and Senate Member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Employees Association. He studied in Bengaluru and did his MBBS from Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru.  This doctor-turned-politician also served as president of Junior Doctor’s association. 

Munde’s fan makes it big in Bidar

Prabhu Chauhan, 50, who hails from Bonthi Thanda of Aurad taluk, Bidar, told TNIE that he spent most of his life in Mumbai involved in the scrap business. He somehow managed to get into politics in Mumbai, and was a close follower of late Maharashtra CM Gopinath Munde. It is said that Munde sent Chauhan to Aurad, and former MLA Gundappa Vakil introduced Chauhan to B S Yediyurappa in 1999.

He got elected as MLA not only in the 2008 Assembly elections, but also in 2013 and 2018. Chauhan is the only MLA who got elected on a BJP ticket in 2018 from Bidar.Chauhan is currently inspecting flood-hit districts in Raichur. My seniority, commitment to the party and to the welfare of the people are the main reasons behind me getting a berth,” he told TNIE over the phone.Chauhan said that the immediate task before him is to develop Bidar, especially Aurad taluk, and all other works “entrusted to him by the chief minister.”

Humble beginnings for Poojary

MLC and now minister in the state cabinet - Kota Srinivas Poojary was born on January 1, 1960 to Annappa Poojary and Lacchi Poojary, from Kota Thattu village in Udupi district. He didn’t have a political background, but his ‘fight for justice’ attitude has landed him in his present elevated position. Hailing from the Billava community, Poojary had discontinued his education due to poverty.

However, he his honed his skills and has written several columns on the panchayat raj system and the three-tier local governance for a Kannada daily.

His political journey started when he became a member of Kota gram panchayat in 1993. He became Udupi taluk panchayat member in 1996. He tasted defeat at the hands of K Jayaprakash Hegde when he contested as a BJP candidate in 1999 and 2004 in the state assembly election from erstwhile Brahmavara constituency. He was Inland Water Transport minister in 2012. He was re-elected as an MLC in 2015, and became the leader of opposition in the legislative council in 2018.  

