Karnataka CM Yediyurappa goes to Delhi with portfolio headache

BENGALURU: For the third time in less than 20 days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is making a dash to New Delhi on Friday. The simmering dissent within the party after the cabinet formation has kept the 76-year-old CM busy trying to control the damage. He has been left to single-handedly deal with the situation arising out of the BJP central leadership’s decision to leave out a few seniors from the cabinet. His visit to New Delhi this time is centred on preventing any more heartburn that may be caused due to the allocation of portfolios.

Some disqualified former legislators of the Congress and JDS who helped bring down the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy are reportedly piling pressure on the BJP, seeking their pound of flesh and plum portfolios.

In the name of seeking “funds for flood relief”, Yediyurappa is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday. Apprising the duo of the situation in Karnataka, which is threatening to turn volatile if not addressed, and stalling further damage that may be caused if portfolio allocation is not done properly, seem to be Yediyurappa’s priorities. With the responsibility of quelling dissent on his shoulders alone, Yediyurappa is keen on ensuring ministry allocation does not create any infighting.

The chief minister is said to have a clear idea on who will get which portfolio and is now looking to convince the party top brass. It took Yediyurappa two trips to New Delhi to get his cabinet. But sources in the party suggest that Yediyurappa is better prepared for Friday’s meeting.

“The central leadership was keen on having deputy chief ministers, but Yediyurappa has been stoutly opposing it. The top brass’s strategy to first release names of ministers but refusing to decide on portfolios is bothering many, including Yediyurappa, especially given the order in which ministers took oath,” said a BJP office-bearer. Political analysts believe that making Yediyurappa run around is part of the BJP central leadership’s strategy to stamp its authority.

BJP leaders keep guessing game going

“The central leadership is sending out a message, not just to Yediyurappa, but also to state leaders, that they are in control. It will only give leaders the idea that they can overstep state leaders and go to the central leadership directly,” pointed out Prof Narendar Pani, political analyst and researcher. Over the weekend, newly sworn-in ministers, who were on tour of flood-affected districts, will return armed with reports. Ministers have been allotted rooms in the secretariat, but what ministries they will be handling is still a mystery as the BJP’s central leadership keeps the guessing game on.