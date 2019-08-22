Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa goes to Delhi with portfolio headache

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet last Tuesday, inducting 17 Ministers.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the third time in less than 20 days, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is making a dash to New Delhi on Friday. The simmering dissent within the party after the cabinet formation has kept the 76-year-old CM busy trying to control the damage. He has been left to single-handedly deal with the situation arising out of the BJP central leadership’s decision to leave out a few seniors from the cabinet. His visit to New Delhi this time is centred on preventing any more heartburn that may be caused due to the allocation of portfolios.

ALSO READ: Umesh Katti gives CM BS Yediyurappa two days to work out compromise

Some disqualified former legislators of the Congress and JDS who helped bring down the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy are reportedly piling pressure on the BJP, seeking their pound of flesh and plum portfolios.

In the name of seeking “funds for flood relief”, Yediyurappa is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday. Apprising the duo of the situation in Karnataka, which is threatening to turn volatile if not addressed, and stalling further damage that may be caused if portfolio allocation is not done properly, seem to be Yediyurappa’s priorities. With the responsibility of quelling dissent on his shoulders alone, Yediyurappa is keen on ensuring ministry allocation does not create any infighting. 

The chief minister is said to have a clear idea on who will get which portfolio and is now looking to convince the party top brass. It took Yediyurappa two trips to New Delhi to get his cabinet. But sources in the party suggest that Yediyurappa is better prepared for Friday’s meeting.

ALSO READ: Newly appointed ministers in Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's cabinet to visit flood-hit areas 

 “The central leadership was keen on having deputy chief ministers, but Yediyurappa has been stoutly opposing it. The top brass’s strategy to first release names of ministers but refusing to decide on portfolios is bothering many, including Yediyurappa, especially given the order in which ministers took oath,” said a BJP office-bearer. Political analysts believe that making Yediyurappa run around is part of the BJP central leadership’s strategy to stamp its authority. 

BJP leaders keep guessing game going

“The central leadership is sending out a message, not just to Yediyurappa, but also to state leaders, that they are in control. It will only give leaders the idea that they can overstep state leaders and go to the central leadership directly,” pointed out Prof Narendar Pani, political analyst and researcher. Over the weekend, newly sworn-in ministers, who were on tour of flood-affected districts, will return armed with reports. Ministers have been allotted rooms in the secretariat, but what ministries they will be handling is still a mystery as the BJP’s central leadership keeps the guessing game on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa BS Yediyurappa cabinet Karnataka cabinet expansion BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp