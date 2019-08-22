Porngate-scam accused Karnataka minister CC Patil says ready for any position

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chandrakanthgouda Chennappagouda Patil, known as CC Patil, a three-time MLA of Naragund, was sworn-in on Tuesday. While he won in 2004, 2008 and 2018 on a BJP ticket, even managing to defeat senior Congress leader BR Yavagal of Naragund in 2018, his reputation took a hit when he caught watching a pornographic video in the assembly while proceedings were on, along with fellow BJP member Laxman Savadi.

Seven years on, and after deeply embarrassing the party, both leaders are back in the state cabinet. Patil, 61, has worked as Minister for Women and Child Development. His wife Shobha Patil is a social worker, and the couple have four children.

Patil is remembered for his work on Naragund-Ron Road and for carrying out drainage work worth `17 crore during his first tenure. He has been active in visiting flood-affected villages lately. Patil said, “I am ready for any responsibility. My time will be dedicated to serving the people. I won’t rest till life goes back to normal for flood-hit villagers.”