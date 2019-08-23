Home States Karnataka

Floodwater recedes but woes of Gulagundi village in Karnataka continue

People in fix as their houses are damaged and they were asked to leave relief centres.

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers residing in temporary huts in Gulagundi village of Gadag

Villagers residing in temporary huts in Gulagundi village of Gadag | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG : Residents of Gulagundi village near Hole Alur, who lost their houses to the recent flood, are staring at a bleak future. With water receding, they have been asked to leave the rehabilitation centre. Their houses are in a dilapidated state and many have collapsed, hence many villagers are taking shelter in temples. A few of them have built temporary huts using tarpaulins on the open ground.

Following flash floods in Malaprabha river and Bennihalla stream, the village was submerged. The residents here did not expect that the floodwater could enter the village as nearby villagers were affected by the 2009 floods, but not their village. As the water started flowing towards villages, the entire village was shifted to safer places by opening rehabilitation centres.

Once the floodwater receded, the authorities asked the villagers to vacate the rehabilitation centres. With no other option, they left the centres and shifted to the village. A rude shock was waiting for them. A few mud houses were in a dilapidated condition and most of them had collapsed. They have become shelterless as they were not in a position to reside there.

Till now, the villagers have not received houses under any government scheme. The village with a population of around 1,100 people needs the attention of authorities as a majority of houses here are not fit to live in. 

Dyamavva Madar, a villager said, “Our village was never hit by the flood, but this time overflowing Malaprabha river and Bennihalla stream wreaked havoc, disrupting normal life and damaging agricultural fields. Now, our houses are damaged and we have built temporary huts near temples and on open grounds.”

“No government official visited the village and we are in need of help. District officials are conducting a survey in other villages, but neglected our village. They have not even come to address our grievances,” another villager said. 

Gulagandi Panchyat Development officer Mahesh Allipur said, “We have surveyed and sent a report on Gulagundi village to the tahsildar. Soon, we will do the needful. People in other villages are shifting to new houses under housing projects but as Gulagundi was not in the list of flood-affected villages in 2009, so no houses were constructed here. I have brought this to the notice of officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulagundi village Flood fury 2019 Karnataka floods Karnataka villagers flood relief Karnataka flods houses damaged
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp