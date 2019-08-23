Karnataka Lokayukta takes up case on Koppal hostel electrocution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The electrocution of six students at the Devaraj Urs pre-matric hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal has raised questions about the safety of students in hostels run by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes departments in rented buildings across the state.

Taking note of the TNIE report ‘My son came home last week, now he’s no more’, published on August 19, and other media reports about the Koppal incident, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has initiated suo motu proceedings on the issue. The next hearing will be held on September 19.

In notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of the departments of Social Welfare and Backward Classes, DC and Chief Executive Officer of Koppal, the MD of Gescom and other local authorities, the Lokayukta has directed them to submit details about the suitability and also safety of inmates in hostels run by both the departments.

‘Duty of hostel officials to monitor safety’

“The reports, prima facie, indicate that the incident occurred on account of the negligence of the officials of Devaraj Urs Pre-matric Hostel and Gescom authorities. The matter needs to investigated with regard to the location of the building, whether it is suitable to be used as a hostel for students, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the authorities in taking the building on rent”, the Lokayukta said.

Justice Shetty noted that though compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced by the government to the families of the deceased children, the question to be considered is what should be the fair and reasonable compensation.

“It is also duty of the hostel authorities to regularly monitor the safety and all other facilities that are required for the inmates as per the norms laid down by the state. Therefore, immediate remedial measures should be taken by getting the suitability of the rented premises checked time to time”, Justice Shetty said.

Negligence

The Lokayukta had directed the SP, Lokayukta wing in Koppal district, to look into the case of electrocution. The SP’s report indicates negligence on the part of the hostel warden and owner of the building among others.