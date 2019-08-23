Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta takes up case on Koppal hostel electrocution

The Lokayukta had directed the SP, Lokayukta wing in Koppal district, to look into the case of electrocution.

Published: 23rd August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Koppal electrocution deaths

Police at the accident site in government hostel in Koppal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The electrocution of six students at the Devaraj Urs pre-matric hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal has raised questions about the safety of students in hostels run by the Social Welfare and Backward Classes departments in rented buildings across the state.  

Taking note of the TNIE report ‘My son came home last week, now he’s no more’, published on August 19, and other media reports about the Koppal incident, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has initiated suo motu  proceedings on the issue. The next hearing will be held on September 19. 

In notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of the departments of Social Welfare and Backward Classes, DC and Chief Executive Officer of Koppal, the MD of Gescom and other local authorities, the Lokayukta has directed them to submit details about the suitability and also safety of inmates in hostels run by both the departments. 

‘Duty of hostel officials to monitor safety’

“The reports, prima facie, indicate that the incident occurred on account of the negligence of the officials of Devaraj Urs Pre-matric Hostel and Gescom authorities. The matter needs to investigated with regard to the location of the building, whether it is suitable to be used as a hostel for students, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the authorities in taking the building on rent”, the Lokayukta said.

Justice Shetty noted that though compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced by the government to the families of the deceased children, the question to be considered is what should be the fair and reasonable compensation.

“It is also duty of the hostel authorities to regularly monitor the safety and all other facilities that are required for the inmates as per the norms laid down by the state. Therefore, immediate remedial measures should be taken by getting the suitability of the rented premises checked time to time”, Justice Shetty said.

Negligence

The Lokayukta had directed the SP, Lokayukta wing in Koppal district, to look into the case of electrocution. The SP’s report indicates negligence on the part of the hostel warden and owner of the building among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koppal hostel electrocution Karnataka Lokayukta
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp