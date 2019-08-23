Shortage of syringes, drugs in Chitradurga distrct of Karnataka raise concern 

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Doctors and paramedics in various government-run rural hospitals of Chitradurga district are facing a challenge in procuring syringes, basic drugs like paracetamol, Diclofenac and other essential tablets for basic treatment. This, according to officials, is due to a technical glitch in the tendering process at the state-level. Now, the district Health and Family Welfare Department is using funds from Zilla Arogya Raksha Samithi for the procurement.

The issue of the shortage of syringes and essential drugs was brought to the notice of Deputy Commissioner R Vinoth Priya at the district health mission meeting. DHO Dr Palaksha told The New Indian Express, “There is a technical glitch in the tendering process at the state-level. Syringes and some essential drugs are purchased using funds meant for Zilla Arogya Raksha Samithi and through the National Free Drug Service initiative.”

Assistant Commissioner Vijaykumar said that he has directed doctors at Hiriyur, Holalkere and Challakere to procure essential drugs and syringes using Zilla Arogya Raksha Samithi funds, even though it is a burden as the money is meant to improve infrastructure, give salary and purchase of other minor material. There are about 81 PHCs, 11 CHCs and 5 taluk hospitals in the district.