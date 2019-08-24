Home States Karnataka

Alliance with Congress a closed chapter now: JDS Karnataka president HK Kumaraswamy

Published: 24th August 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy

JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Taking exception to the alleged remarks of former chief minister Siddaramaiah against JDS leaders, JDS state president HK Kumaraswamy said the coalition between Congress and JDS is almost a closed chapter. Kumaraswamy told reporters on Friday that it’s unfortunate that JDS national president HD Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah made remarks against each other over the collapse of the coalition government. 

“The coalition was only at the leaders’ level and failed to reach the workers’ level in both parties. There is no future for both the parties if they continue with the alliance,” he said. He said the leaders of both the parties decided to form the coalition government only to keep the saffron party out of power. 

TAGS
HK Kumaraswamy Congress JDS ties HD Deve Gowda Siddaramaiah
