Former underworld don Muthappa Rai admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

At one point of time, filmmaker Ramgopal Varma was interested in making a biopic on Muthappa Rai. 

MANGALURU: Retired underworld don and real-estate baron Muthappa Rai has been hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. 

At least three sources close to Rai's family confirmed the news to The New Indian Express.

“Rai is currently under treatment at AIIMS and appears to be recuperating,” said a source close to his family. However, he refused to divulge information on his ailment. 

In 2018, the one-time don had appeared before officials from the Organised Crime Wing in Bengaluru after a video of his family performing a puja in front of a cache of arms and weapons on the occasion of Ayudha Puja went viral on social media.

Muthappa Rai hails from Dakshina Kannada district.

After meeting Rai for almost three hours in 2015, RGV had termed it, "a most amazing meeting" that gave him "a most fascinating understanding of the Bangalore underworld." 

Varma had even thought of a name for the film. "The name of my film on the Bangalore Underworld is going to be Appa and the tagline of is going to be -The Father of all Godfathers," he had tweeted then.

