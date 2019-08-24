Karnataka Power Corporation Limited in dock over untimely water release which caused floods

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR : The district administration of Uttara Kannada will seek an inquiry report from the managing director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited on untimely release of water from Kadra dam, which caused flood in Karwar taluk in the first week of August.

It is alleged that Kadra dam authorities failed to manage water levels in the dam and discharged huge quantity of water into Kali river, which led to flooding in Kadra, Mallapur, Kaiga township, Hanakon, Kharge Jooga island, Kinnar, Siddar, Vailawada and many villages in Karwar taluk.

As many as 5,000 people from these villages were shifted to rehabilitation centres in Karwar and other villages. Half of the Kaiga township was inundated and employees of Kaiga Atomic Power Station had to use boats to reach the nuclear power plants.

The district administration was not informed about the increasing inflow into Kadra dam and outflow into the river. Finally, DC Harish Kumar K, ZP CEO M Roshan and then SP Vinayak Patil camped in Kadra and took over the control of the dam due to the failure of dam officials.

They managed the outflow of the dam for a couple of days.Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said the district administration will write to KPCL MD seeking an inquiry on water released from dams to Kali river.