Two killed in Karnataka's Ballari as part of stadium caves in

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Two people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after the portico of Siraguppa taluk stadium, where they were watching a sports event, caved in on Friday afternoon. The deceased are Ramu (19), a student, and Shivakumar (32), an employee of a solar company. “The building was constructed in 1997 and could not take much load,” said a senior police officer.

Shivakumar died on the spot, while Ramu succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital. A complaint has been registered and an investigation is on. The Deputy Commissioner of Ballari told Express that he has sought a technical report from the Public Works Department regarding the building. “We have sought details on the status of the building, whether it can be used again,” he said. The SP was not available for comment.