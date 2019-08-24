Home States Karnataka

Villagers turn heroes, save 27-year-old tourist from drowning in Abbi waterfalls

While the other tourists managed to get out, Nikhil started skidding down further.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A group of villagers in Yadur of Shivamogga district came to the rescue of a 27-year-old tourist who was stranded in an overflowing waterfall.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Abbi waterfalls, which is located at Hosanagara Taluk of Shivamogga. Nikhil, along with his family and friends, was enjoying the tumbling glory of Abbi falls when owing to a heavy downpour at the fall's catchment area, the water current increased.

While the other tourists managed to get out, Nikhil started skidding down further. Navin, a family member who managed to get out, screamed for help. 

Hearing the tourists scream, villagers rushed to the site with ropes.

Four youths tied the rope around themselves and ventured down the fall to save Nikhil. They managed to reach him, who was then holding on to a rock, tied the rope him and pulled him to safety.

All the 12 tourists who had come from Bengaluru returned after thanking the villagers.

“The tourists were panicking after five of their family members could not come out of the falls. Navin was stranded for more than one hour till help reached. He was completely drenched and was unable to move. We asked him to tie the rope along his waist tightly so that we can pull him to safety. Some of us held the rope till the end and pulled Nikhil,” said Veeresh, a villager from Yadur village.

The Abbi waterfall flows in full glory with a drop of about 200 meters during monsoon which makes it dangerous for tourists to venture into the falls.

In a similar incident, four tourists had drowned in Uttar Kannada district after the stream they were playing in witnessed flash floods. “Early this month, a group of tourists were stranded in a temple at Kalattagiri waterfalls in Chikkamgaluru. They too were rescued by the locals. Its risky to go near waterfalls during monsoon without local knowledge,” said a villager.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abbi waterfalls tourists
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp