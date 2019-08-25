Home States Karnataka

JDS chief HD Deve Gowda lashes out at former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday lashed out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah, saying that people will not believe the latter’s remarks against JDS leaders.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:23 AM

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR (HASSAN): JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday lashed out at former chief minister Siddaramaiah, saying that people will not believe the latter’s remarks against JD(S) leaders. "People will give Siddaramaiah a fitting reply in the future,” he said after offering special puja and homa at Ranganatle at Mavinakere hill shrine near here on the occasion of Shravana Shanivara. 

“Those who hatched a conspiracy to finish me politically for decades have disappeared from politics. I am still alive and active in politics as I believe in god. I have enough strength to build the JD(S) along with my son (former CM) HD Kumaraswamy,” he added. Gowda also said the JD(S) may form an alliance with the Congress in the future if AICC chief Sonia Gandhi gives her consent.

He asserted that the BJP-led state government will complete its full term and the JD(S) will support the saffron party in the interest of development. “The BJP has the capacity to run the government as the party is also in power at the Centre.”  

