Police constable from Karnataka in Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau net

A police constable from Vijayapura has been accused of accepting a bribe from the suspects in the Congress leader Reshma Padekanur murder case.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:32 AM

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : A police constable from the state has been detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday on charges of accepting a bribe from the suspects in the Congress leader Reshma Padekanur murder case.

It is said that a DySP-rank officer from Vijayapura was also detained in this connection. However, SP Prakash Nikam has denied this. He, however, confirmed the detention of the constable and said he has been suspended. Reshma’s body was found under a bridge in Vijayapura district on May 17, 2019.

A team led by one of the DySPs of Vijayapura was assigned to investigate the murder. The district police arrested the main accused, Taufiq Shaikh Pailwan, a member of Solapur City Corporation and an AIMIM member.

Sources from Maharashtra Police said, “The ACB conducted a raid on a place where the Karnataka police were investigating. ACB officials found the Karnataka police personnel were taking bribe from the aides of the accused. The ACB has taken the duo into custody and are yet to register a complaint against the senior officer.”

HG Raghavendra Suhas, IGP (Northern Range) said, “The Maharashtra Police have informed us that they have taken a police constable from Vijayapura into custody. I am not aware of any DySP being taken into custody.”

