Karnataka cabinet allotment: BJP’s got assembly polls on its mind

Appointment of three DyCMs an indication of the move while surprise-inclusion Laxman Savadi has a sore point with BJP leaders.

Published: 27th August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) BS Yeddyurappa, Govind Karjol, Umesh Katti, V Somanna and Jagadish Shettar taking part in the debate on trust vote in the Assembly, in Bengaluru, on Monday (File photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By inducting three Deputy Chief Ministers in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, the government has accommodated three leaders representing Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Schedule Caste, which constitute a large section of the state’s population. It could be an indication that the BJP is gearing up for ‘’early assembly elections’’. 

While fifth-time MLA Govind Karjol represents Schedule Caste, three-time MLA Ashwathnarayan represent Vokkaligas and Savadi, Lingayats.  The three names were doing the rounds for the past three days, which did not come as a surprise for many BJP leaders. Karjol has been associated with Yediyurappa from the beginning, while Savadi has BJP National Secretary BL Santhosh’s support. Ashwathnarayan played an important role in Operation Kamala, and got his due, said BJP sources. 

However, Savadi’s inclusion in the cabinet and elevation to deputy CM is more surprising as he lost the Assembly poll in 2018. “We don’t know why our leaders included him and gave him the DyCM post, it was unexpected,’’ said a senior BJP leader. 

Objecting to Savadi’s elevation, eight-time MLA Umesh Katti said, “The decision of the BJP leadership to appoint Savadi as DyCM was opposed by Yediyurappa. He is not happy with Savadi’s appointment." Katti said he could not comment on the party leaders’ decision as he was just an MLA. “I can only say that it was the national leadership which decided to appoint Savadi as DyCM and not Yediyurappa,’’ he said. Asked whether he still expected the party to include him in the cabinet, he said, “I will wait and see how things unfold.’’  

Sources said the BJP appears to be readying for assembly elections. “If they go to polls, BJP can confidently say they have give second position to these castes and get votes. This matters a lot during polls,’’ the source said. This apart, by giving two slots to North Karnataka and one to the capital, BJP also attempted to reach more regions. The party has already appointed Nalin Kumar Kateel, from coastal Karnataka, as party chief.

