Home States Karnataka

New Karnataka DyCMs leave senior ministers stunned

According to party insiders, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Ministers R Ashok and KS Eshwarappa have been openly slighted.

Published: 27th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

PTI5_19_2018_000084A

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although it was in the offing for some time that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would have three deputy chief ministers, the high command’s choice seems to have left many senior ministers stunned. Many of them were left sulking. 

It is apparent that the party high command is decentralising Yediyurappa’s authority in the government pertaining to the appointment of deputy chief ministers. According to party insiders, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Deputy Chief Ministers R Ashok and KS Eshwarappa have been openly slighted. “Though they have been made ministers and given important portfolios, they will feel that their seniority has been ignored, while Laxman Savadi has been made DyCM despite losing the 2018 assembly polls,” said a party leader.

Many in the party were surprised by Savadi’s induction into the cabinet while ignoring senior leaders like Umesh Katti, a Lingayat leader who won assembly elections eight times. “Many in the party fail to understand the logic behind making him a minister and now the DyCM,” said a party leader.

Apart from Shettar, Ashok and Eshwarappa, other ministers like CT Ravi and B Sriramulu are unlikely to be happy with the portfolios given to them. Ravi, who was in the race for the party’s state unit president has been given Tourism Ministry. He had worked as Higher Education Minister earlier. Now, the Higher Education Ministry has been given to Deputy CM CN Ashwanthnarayan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa R Ashok Karnataka deputy CMs Laxman Savadi KS Eshwarappa Umesh Katti
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp