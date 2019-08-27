Home States Karnataka

‘Unhappy’ Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi to resign?

Ravi, however, denied the reports in a tweet saying that 'neither have I ever prostrated before anyone for the sake of power nor do I believe that power is the only way to earn the respect of people.'

Published: 27th August 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 07:04 AM

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi (Photo | Facebook/ @CTRaviBJP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister CT Ravi is said to have expressed displeasure over portfolio allocation. Ravi has been given Tourism ministry and additional charge of  Kannada and Culture department.

Sources said Ravi has returned his official car on Monday and is likely to resign. BJP sources said Ravi was keen on becoming the party state unit, but was convinced to be part of the cabinet. 

Ravi, however, denied the reports in a tweet: “Some news channels are suspecting my Loyalty to my Party. I pity them. Neither have I ever prostrated before anyone for the sake of power nor do I believe that power is the only way to earn the respect of people.”

Sources said he is not the only one left sulking. R Ashoka, who has been allotted the Revenue Department, is also said to be unhappy. He too is said to have returned his official car on Monday night. Ashoka, a former deputy CM, is unhappy with Ashwathnarayan been made the DyCM.

