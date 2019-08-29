Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government shifts gear as ministers take charge

The newly-inducted ministers occupied offices, addressed press meets and held meetings with their officials.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:15 AM

Minister Shashikala Jolle offers pooja at her office at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Minister Shashikala Jolle offers pooja at her office at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A month after BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, there was some semblance of governance rolling on Wednesday. Even as disgruntlement over portfolio allocation and appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers continue, newly-inducted ministers took charge of their departments, occupied their offices, addressed press meets and held meetings with department officials.

For Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been practically running the government all by himself, ministers taking charge comes as some respite. Minister for Muzrai Department, Ports and fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojari took charge and inaugurated his office on Wednesday. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashikala Jolle too officially took her chair in the secretariat. 

Senior ministers like Basavraj Bommai and R Ashoka held a meeting with officials. Home Minister Bommai held a meeting with senior police officers and Revenue minister R Ashoka pushed department officials to ensure effective distribution of funds and relief measures for flood-hit districts. Interestingly, all three Deputy Chief ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi and Govind Karjol have refused to have the privilege of ‘Zero traffic’. 

“I do not want to inconvenience the common man. I would like to blend among the people and work,” Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan told reporters. After a stern message from the high command asking for the cabinet to fall in line, ministers seem to be cutting down on the sulk to concentrate on administration. 

Tourism minister CT Ravi and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, who were said to be among the most upset, will assume office on Thursday and hold their first official press interaction to begin businesses of the ministry. 

Comments

