Summons to DK Shivakumar in ED case: Karnataka HC neither stays nor defers its judgement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another setback to Congress leader and former minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday neither stayed nor deferred its judgement rejecting his petition questioning the validity of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Rejecting the request of Shivakumar and four other accused, who prayed the court to stay the operation of the judgement or to defer it, Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed applications filed by all five accused.

The counsel of the accused prayed the court to stay the judgment for about 5-6 days to enable them to file against the judgement as there are continuous holidays.

However, the counsel of ED strongly opposed the prayer of the accused, saying that the court cannot review its judgement once the judgement is pronounced, except arithmetic or clerical corrections.

Hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court refused to consider the request of the accused by rejecting their pleas.