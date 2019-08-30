Home States Karnataka

Why PM Modi's visit to Karnataka on September 7 raises hopes for Yediyurappa

While PM Modi will be coming to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2, the Chief Minister will be busy in gathering adequate funds to take up flood relief works.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on September 7 to witness live the historic landing of India’s unmanned mission to Moon, Chandrayaan-2, near the lunar south pole.

But back on terra firma, the PM’s visit has raised hopes for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on getting adequate funds to take up flood relief works in the state.

Apart from the landing itself, the highlight of Modi’s visit will be the presence of schoolchildren who are winners of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) online Space Quiz competition which was conducted by the space agency in coordination with MyGov.in.

The competition will see the selection of two top-scoring students from Classes 8 to 10 from each state and Union territory who will be invited to the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), from where the mission is being remotely controlled and monitored. Modi will be watching the historical event alongside the children from here.

This will be the first time that Modi is visiting the state after the BJP formed the government in the state last month.

Speaking to reporters at Lalit Mahal Palace helipad in Mysuru on Thursday, the CM said, “The prime minister is coming to the state on September 7. I will meet him at Raj Bhavan along with other senior ministers and explain to him the prevailing situation in the flood-affected areas. I am hopeful that something good will happen in another five to six days as a central team has already inspected the affected areas. Such large-scale devastation has happened after 20 years.”

Rs 1 lakh to repair houses

CM BS Yediyurappa said that as decided earlier, the govt is providing Rs 1 lakh towards repair of the damaged houses and Rs 5 lakh to those whose dwellings have been totally damaged. For now, Rs 1,000 has been given to the victims, he said. 

CM silent on 3 DyCMs

When CM was reminded about a question raised by party MP V Srinivasa Prasad about three DyCMs, he walked away in haste.

