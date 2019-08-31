No escape, Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar walks into ED lair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After exhausting legal means in the state over the last several months to avoid appearing before the Enforcement Directorate, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar arrived at the central agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening where he was questioned for about 5 hours.

He was asked to appear again on Saturday. He had received summons on Thursday in a case related to unaccounted wealth.



Shivakumar was accompanied by his brother and MP DK Suresh.

While his legal team continues to look at more legal options to stall the ED investigation, Shivakumar seems to have prepared himself for any consequences, even the prospect of arrest.

Earlier in the day, the former minister addressed the media, almost seizing the last chance he may have had, to vent all his agony. He alleged political vendetta and bias by central agencies in targeting him.

"Ready to face all inquiries"

Insisting that he won’t hide or run, Shivakumar said he will face all inquiries. After P Chidambaram, Congress fears that Shivakumar, who has been its go-to person during crises, may follow suit with the ED.

“Being a worker, MLA and former minister of the Congress, I have to face a lot of pain. I have been a victim of circumstances, but that has never bothered me since I love my party. I am a law-abiding citizen. How can I disrespect the law while being a lawmaker myself? Nothing is above the law. I will go to the ED office,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He insisted he has been on the radar of his political enemies since the time he guarded Gujarat legislators in 2017 to ensure Ahmed Patel’s election to the Rajya Sabha.

“I have to fight this legally and politically. This is a politically motivated conspiracy against me. I haven’t done anything wrong and I am ready to face anything. I have fulfilled every responsibility the party entrusted me with. It doesn’t matter who supports me or not. I have done my job and I will face the consequences,” Shivakumar said, taking a jibe at state leaders like Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao with whom he has been at loggerheads.

The duo, however, batted for Shivakumar and tore into the Centre for “misusing autonomous agencies.”