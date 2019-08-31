Home States Karnataka

No escape, Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar walks into ED lair

Earlier in the day, the former minister addressed the media, almost seizing the last chance he may have had, to vent all his agony.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After exhausting legal means in the state over the last several months to avoid appearing before the Enforcement Directorate, Congress strongman DK Shivakumar arrived at the central agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening where he was questioned for about 5 hours.

He was asked to appear again on Saturday. He had received summons on Thursday in a case related to unaccounted wealth.

Shivakumar was accompanied by his brother and MP DK Suresh.

While his legal team continues to look at more legal options to stall the ED investigation, Shivakumar seems to have prepared himself for any consequences, even the prospect of arrest.

ALSO READ | Congress accuses BJP of misusing ED, I-T Dept

Earlier in the day, the former minister addressed the media, almost seizing the last chance he may have had, to vent all his agony. He alleged political vendetta and bias by central agencies in targeting him. 

"Ready to face all inquiries"

Insisting that he won’t hide or run, Shivakumar said he will face all inquiries. After P Chidambaram, Congress fears that Shivakumar, who has been its go-to person during crises, may follow suit with the ED.

“Being a worker, MLA and former minister of the Congress, I have to face a lot of pain. I have been a victim of circumstances, but that has never bothered me since I love my party. I am a law-abiding citizen. How can I disrespect the law while being a lawmaker myself? Nothing is above the law. I will go to the ED office,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He insisted he has been on the radar of his political enemies since the time he guarded Gujarat legislators in 2017 to ensure Ahmed Patel’s election to the Rajya Sabha.

“I have to fight this legally and politically. This is a politically motivated conspiracy against me. I haven’t done anything wrong and I am ready to face anything. I have fulfilled every responsibility the party entrusted me with. It doesn’t matter who supports me or not. I have done my job and I will face the consequences,” Shivakumar said, taking a jibe at state leaders like Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao with whom he has been at loggerheads.

The duo, however, batted for Shivakumar and tore into the Centre for “misusing autonomous agencies.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate DK Shivakumar Karnataka Congress ED
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp