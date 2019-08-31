Siddaramaiah hits out at state govt over Karnataka flag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit out at the state government for dropping the proposal for a separate flag for the state. The concept of a separate flag for Karnataka was his brainchild.

A day after Kananda and Culture Minister C T Ravi said they are not pursuing the demand for a separate flag with the Union government, Siddaramiah, in a series of tweets, said, “It is wrong on the part of Kannada & Cultural minister @CTRavi_BJP to oppose our state flag. The state is not barred by the constitution or any law to have its own state flag. @BJP4Karnataka govt’s stand is against the sentiments of Kannadigas.’’

In June 2017, Siddaramaiah, who was then Chief Minister, instructed the Kannada and Culture Department to form a committee to look into a new design for the flag for Karnataka and also look into the legalities of the state having its own flag.

In another tweet, Siddaramiah asked, “Have we not accepted our State Anthem? Has that, in any way, insulted our National Anthem? We just have to hoist other flags below the national flag and that will be our responsibility.’’

Writer Patil Puttappa tweeted, “We had constituted an expert committee, based on their approved design, we has sent it to the Union government. It is unfortunate that government is opposing it.’’Minister Ravi is creating unnecessary controversy, he said.