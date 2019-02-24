Home States Karnataka

Fire turns 2,500 acres of Bandipur forest to ashes

Over 2,500 acres of forest in Bandipur area have been destroyed in a fire that spread over a stretch of seven km in the last four days.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fire continued to rage in the Bandipur forest for 4th consecutive day on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Over 2,500 acres of forest in Bandipur area have been destroyed in a fire that spread over a stretch of seven km in the last four days.With the fire spreading rapidly due to winds, the authorities closed the Gundlupet-Ooty highway and also cancelled safari in Bandipur National Park.Strong winds are making the job of firefighters, forest staff and volunteers who are working around-the-clock to douse the flames, a challenging one.

The fire that engulfed Kundakere Range, spread to Barakatte and Guddakere, then to the Himavathi Gopalswamy hills. It also destroyed forests in Jarkal Kere and Gowri Kalu hills posing a threat to the abundant flora and funa here. Hundreds of snakes, rabbits, lizards and other species have been killed, besides reduction to cinders of thousands of trees in the raging fire.There was no forest-fire incident in Bandipur National Park for the last two years. This one in the beginning of summer has left forest officials a worried lot. It will be a challenge to check such incidents in the next two-three months.

“Over 150 people are working to douse the fire and more local tribal folk are expected to join hands. They are trying their best to check the spread of fire to NH 67 that passes through the national park,” a source said.A number of passengers and tourists have been stranded at Melukamanahalli Gate in Bandipur. As the fire ravaged the park reportedly from three-four different spots, there is speculation that it could have been intentionally started by miscreants. Conservator of Forest Ambadi Mahadev said that the department was investigating the matter, and had stepped up vigil in the park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp